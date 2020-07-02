You are the owner of this article.
Lake Kegonsa drowning victim identified as Stoughton man
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man whose body was recovered from Lake Kegonsa on Tuesday as Ricky Joe Strand, 58, of Stoughton.

Strand was boating with friends and reportedly jumped from the pontoon boat into the lake about 7 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Preliminary results of of an autopsy completed Thursday suggest Strand’s death was the result of accidental drowning, the medical examiner’s office said. Additional testing is underway.

