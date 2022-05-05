 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Delton police assist with arrest of 'wanted fugitive'

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Lake Delton Police Department assisted with the arrest of a "wanted fugitive" Thursday afternoon, the police department said. 

Police did not say where the fugitive was apprehended nor what the person was wanted for. There's no longer a danger to the public, the police department said. 

Madison police assisted with an FBI investigation Thursday afternoon, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. Multiple other law enforcement agencies also helped, but it's unclear whether that incident was connected to the fugitive arrest. 

Lake Delton is about 50 miles north of Madison. 

