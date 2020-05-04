Lake Delton man on parole for OWI homicide faces 5th OWI after nearly dying in motorcycle crash, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lake Delton man on parole for OWI homicide faces his fifth OWI after nearly dying in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County, authorities reported.

Steven G. Batzler, 63, was not wearing a helmet when he crashed his motorcycle on I-94 at milepost 257 after making contact with a construction barrel, Sgt. Scott Zovar said in a statement.

A motorist stopped and found Batzler with a pulse but not breathing and gave him CPR, before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Oconomowoc, Zovar said.

Intoxicants were located at the scene and the odor of intoxicants was detected on Batzler, who had a parole hold placed on him and will remain in the hospital until medically cleared, Zovar said.

The State Patrol is consulting with Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on charges, Zovar said.

Batzler's OWI homicide crash happened in 2001 in Washington County, according to court records.

