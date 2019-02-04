Lake Delton businesses on Commerce Street and the adjoining area were evacuated Saturday afternoon when a suspicious package was discovered, but the package was found to be harmless.
The incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday near the US Cellular store, 69 Commerce St., Lake Delton Police said.
Stores were evacuated after officers on scene were unable to identify the object, which was a cylinder-shaped object found on the shoulder of the road.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was requested and the unit responded.
"The bomb squad deployed an Andros F6B robot to examine and x-ray the object," said Police Chief Daniel Hardman. "After examination, it was determined the object was non-explosive and the bomb squad deemed the area safe."
The cylinder was a sizing spray unit containing starch, used to stiffen fabric.