The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the car and driver who hit an Amish buggy early Sunday morning in Darlington and fled the scene.
Sheriff Reg M. Gill said in a statement that on Tuesday morning his office received an anonymous tip that the vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run was a 2015 GMC Acadia driven by Jennifer L. Mckee, 33, of Warren, Illinois.
No charges have been issued as of Wednesday morning as the crash remains under investigation.
The buggy was struck from behind in the crash, throwing the buggy driver, Joseph King, 20, and his horse into a ditch near the 1700 block of Highway 81. The crash killed the horse, severely damaged the buggy and caused non-life-threatening injuries to the driver, the Sheriff’s Office said at the time.
Gill thanked the Warren Police Department for its assistance in the case.