Lack of inspections brings contempt order to owners of Paisan's building Downtown

The owners of the building at 131 W. Wilson St. that houses Paisan's restaurant were found in contempt Friday by a Dane County judge for failing to perform inspections of a temporary shoring system intended to stabilize the building's deteriorating parking garage.

Executive Management Inc., Rice Investors and a group of owners with a minority stake in the Downtown building were ordered to have the 3,200-pylon shoring system inspected and to produce a report by noon Monday or pay $1,000 per day until the inspection is done.

"Until you do what the city tells you to do and you get the permit to demolish this building, you have to do these inspections because the tenants are still there and they have the right to still be there," Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said. "They have leases."

On May 25, the city notified Rice that it was out of compliance with orders issued by the city in October and January, which require inspections every two weeks, that allowed the building to reopen after city-mandated closures in September and December.

On May 26, Paisan's filed a motion in its pending lawsuit against the building's owners seeking a contempt order, the second such order after one issued by Circuit Judge Juan Colas in January.

In court Friday, attorney Rhyan Lindley, representing Executive Management and Rice Investors, told Bailey-Rihn, sitting in for a vacationing Colas, that the building's owners were only obligated by law to perform inspections of the pylon system for 180 days after installation because the temporary shoring system is only designed to be in use for that long. That period ended in mid-April, he said.

"We don't dispute that the most recent inspections haven't been performed," Lindley said.

Unless the inspections resumed, the city was prepared to close the building again on Monday, the city said in its letter to Executive Management and Rice.

The building was first closed in September after tenants reported feeling swaying and shaking inside the building, and a consultant for the owners said there was a "significant risk" of a collapse. Executive Management had its engineer install the temporary shoring system to stabilize the garage, and is required to have the system inspected every two weeks to assure that the building is safe for occupancy.

Bailey-Rihn noted that with demolition of the building all but inevitable, Rice is not being asked to perform the inspections for very long.

"We're not looking at this being a long-time permanent solution," she said. "No one at this point will be surprised that sooner or later, this building is going to come down."

But as long as the building is occupied, and as long as steps are being taken toward demolition, Bailey-Rihn said, the inspections must be done.

"The long and short of it is, at some point, Paisan's is going to have to move, and your law office is going to have to move," she said, referring to attorney Nick Loniello, who has an office in the building and is one of its last tenants.

"That is the truth of the matter, but until that time, the judge's order still remains in effect. The city has said you can still have tenants in that building with the shoring system as long as you continue to do the inspections and provide a report."

Included in the contempt order this time are minority owners Wilco LLC, Hilltop Badgers LLC and Trout Lake Investors LLC, who own a combined 42.5% share of the building. They argued that they should not be held in contempt because Rice and Executive Management failed to keep them in the loop about issues at the building. But Bailey-Rihn said they were warned after the last contempt hearing that they're equally responsible for keeping the building in compliance with the city's occupancy permit.

"You now know of your obligations and you can't stick your head in the sand and say it's just the management company," Bailey-Rihn said.

