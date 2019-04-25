A 16-year-old La Follette High School boy was arrested Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly groping a 15-year-old girl multiple times in the school.
The tentative charges against the student are repeated sexual assault of a child, Madison police said.
The unnamed boy was arrested at the school, 702 Pflaum Road, by a Madison police detective Wednesday morning.
"The girl told police she was repeatedly and forcefully groped over the course of a couple of weeks this past February," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The incidents allegedly took place in several areas of the school.
"The victim suffered pain and soreness following a couple of the incidents," DeSpain said. "She became fearful of attending classes, and did not attend at times."