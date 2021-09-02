 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Farge man seriously injured in crash after falling asleep at wheel in Vernon County, authorities say
alert

La Farge man seriously injured in crash after falling asleep at wheel in Vernon County, authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A driver was seriously injured Wednesday morning when he crashed his car into a cargo truck after falling asleep at the wheel in Vernon County, authorities reported.

At about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Milo Newton, 42, of La Farge, was driving south on Highway D when he fell asleep and crossed the centerline heading for a northbound cargo truck driven by Wesley Proctor, 45, of Portage, Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

Proctor swerved to avoid a head-on crash, and Newton’s car sideswiped Proctor's delivery truck, suffering heavy damage that left it disabled in the road, Spears said.

The La Farge Fire Department extricated Newton from his vehicle and La Farge EMS took him to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua with serious injuries, Spears said.

Proctor was not injured in the crash, Spears said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics