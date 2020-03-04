La Crosse visitor needs stitches after mugging on Near West Side, Madison police say

A visitor from La Crosse needed multiple stitches after a mugging on the Near West Side early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

The 20-year-old La Crosse man told police he was in the dark in the College Court area when a robber emerged wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The La Crosse man said the man in the hoodie demanded money while making slashing motions with a knife, and he grabbed at the weapon, cutting his hand, while also punching the robber in the head with his other hand, DeSpain said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse man said the blow knocked the robber back, allowing him to run off and get help, DeSpain said.

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.