La Crosse visitor needs stitches after mugging on Near West Side, Madison police say

La Crosse visitor needs stitches after mugging on Near West Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 2.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A visitor from La Crosse needed multiple stitches after a mugging on the Near West Side early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

The 20-year-old La Crosse man told police he was in the dark in the College Court area when a robber emerged wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The La Crosse man said the man in the hoodie demanded money while making slashing motions with a knife, and he grabbed at the weapon, cutting his hand, while also punching the robber in the head with his other hand, DeSpain said.

The La Crosse man said the blow knocked the robber back, allowing him to run off and get help, DeSpain said.

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

