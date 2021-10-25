 Skip to main content
La Crosse motorcyclist severely injured in collision with delivery truck in Vernon County, authorities say
A La Crosse motorcyclist was severely injured Saturday afternoon in a collision with a delivery truck in Vernon County, authorities reported.

At about 3 p.m. Saturday, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office was notified of a crash on Highway 27 at the south edge of Liberty Pole in the town of Franklin, Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

The crash happened when a delivery truck driven by Randy D. Jacobson, 21, of La Crosse, was heading north on Highway 27 and started to make a left turn into a driveway. Jacobson did not see two motorcycles who were approaching in the southbound lane. The first motorcycle swerved around Jacobson's truck, but the second motorcycle, operated by Billy J.B. Pishaw, 45, of La Crosse, struck the front driver's corner of Jacobson's vehicle, Spears said.

Pishaw sustained significant injuries and was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua by Tri State Ambulance, Spears said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Spears said.

