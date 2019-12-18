2 La Crosse men arrested in heroin overdose death of woman, Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports

Two La Crosse men have been arrested for the heroin overdose death of a woman Nov. 21 in the town of Boscobel, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported on Wednesday.

On the evening of Nov. 21, authorities were dispatched to a residence on Cedar Road in the town of Boscobel for a death investigation involving a 23-year-old woman who had died from an overdose of heroin that contained Fentanyl, Sheriff Nathan Dreckman said in a statement.

The investigation led to the arrests ofAustin Janick, 23, on Dec. 16, and Travis Heal, 29, on Dec. 17, on tentative charges of first-degree reckless homicide, Dreckman said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The case has been referred to the Grant County District Attorney's Office, with Janick in the Grant County Jail awaiting an initial appearance, and Heal in the La Crosse County Jail awaiting transfer to Grant County, Dreckman said.

Assisting detectives from the Grant County Sheriff's Office were investigators from the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force, La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, Holmen Police Department, state Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, Onalaska Police Department and the Grant County Coroner's Office.