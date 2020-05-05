You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse man killed in motorcycle crash off Highway 133 in Grant County, authorities say

A La Crosse man was killed in a motorcycle crash off Highway 133 on Monday afternoon, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Ernest H. Reynolds, 65, drove his 2006 Harley Davidson over an embankment on Highway 133 between Highway K and Highway C in the town of Woodman, Sheriff Nathan Dreckman said in a statement.

Reynolds left the road on a corner, went down the embankment, struck a tree, went through a barbed wire fence, and was ejected from the motorcycle, Dreckman said.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner, Dreckman said.

The crash, which was the second fatal crash of 2020 in Grant County, remains under investigation.

