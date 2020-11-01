Kyle Rittenhouse cried, vomited and worried about social media as he told police, ‘I shot two white kids’

Police confiscated Rittenhouse’s assault weapon from the friend’s trunk a short time later, along with another AR-15 rifle the friend said he carried that night in Kenosha, according to reports. The friend told police that he had not witnessed the shooting, but Rittenhouse called him immediately afterward, and he had driven the teen back across the Illinois state line.

The friend later was questioned by Kenosha detectives at the Antioch police station, where he said he bought the weapon for Rittenhouse earlier this year so the two could hunt together, according to the reports. The friend told police he purchased the gun in his name at a hardware store in northern Wisconsin, but Rittenhouse paid for it.

The friend kept Rittenhouse’s rifle at his stepfather’s house in Kenosha, and the two picked it up before heading to protests, according to the reports. The friend told police that he wished he would have stopped Rittenhouse from taking the gun that night, records show.

“(The friend) thought in his head he could have stopped it, but he knew if he would have told Kyle ‘no’, he (Rittenhouse) would have thrown a fit,” the police report said.

The reports indicate the friend also worried the he could be held responsible for the shootings.