Kyla Robinson, sister of Tony Robinson, was victim who died in Friday car crash

Fifteen-year-old Kyla Robinson — the sister of Tony Robinson, a Black teenager who was shot and killed by Madison police in 2015 — died in a car crash Friday on the East Side, according to the Madison School District and social media posts.
La Follette High School Principal Devon LaRosa sent an email to parents and community members Monday sharing news of the loss. Kyla was a student at La Follette, LaRosa said.
“Kyla was a joyful and outgoing person, with a radiant smile and magnetic personality. She was known and loved in the community,” LaRosa said. “This is a devastating loss that is reverberating through our community.”
Andrea Irwin, Kyla and Tony’s mother, said in social media posts that Kyla was only 15 when she died in a car crash Friday.
“She was everything I had ever done right in my life all wrapped up in one amazing beautiful intelligent young woman,” Irwin wrote.
Kyla “had dreams big enough to change the world,” according to a GoFundMe page to support funeral costs. She wanted to become a veterinarian one day.
The page, which had raised more than $2,300 as of Monday night, states that Kyla was “an amazing, beautiful light in everyone’s life,” and that her family loved her.
“Her voice was melodic and thoughtful. Kyla was a great singer, a thinker and a phenomenal actress. She had a fabulous eye for fashion,” the page states. “Her young mind was serious, but Kyla was a very funny young woman because she wanted to be happy and she wanted everyone around her to be happy.”
Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the person who died in the multiple-vehicle crash that happened Friday just after 2 p.m. on South Stoughton Road, but social media posts link Kyla’s death to the crash.
Two people were thrown from a car that struck a guardrail and went out of control while traveling on South Stoughton Road toward the Buckeye Road intersection, Madison police said. The vehicle landed on the hood of a car that was traveling north on South Stoughton Road.
Both the driver and passenger, along with the driver of the northbound vehicle, were taken to area hospitals.
Madison police reported Friday that one person died.
LaRosa said his school will offer virtual support for students who need help grieving Kyla’s death starting Tuesday. La Follette High School Student Services staff will be available to talk over Zoom.
The school is partnering with Kyla’s family to provide further support for students and staff, LaRosa said.
“In times like this, we need to lean on each other, which becomes more difficult when we are unable to gather and meet in person,” LaRosa said. “Please know you are not alone. Despite not being together in our school building, we are here for you and each other.”
The name of Kyla’s brother, Tony Robinson, has echoed through the streets during recent protests against police brutality and racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Tony, 19, was shot and killed by Madison police Officer Matt Kenny after a struggle in a narrow stairwell in 2015. The shooting was in part what prompted years-in-the-making police oversight measures that were approved by the City Council last week.
Local protesters often chant, “Say his name, Tony Robinson” or “We are T.R.,” while marching throughout Madison.
Tony Robinson police shooting death
