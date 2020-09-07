Kyla Robinson, sister of Tony Robinson, was victim who died in Friday car crash

The page, which had raised more than $2,300 as of Monday night, states that Kyla was “an amazing, beautiful light in everyone’s life,” and that her family loved her.

“Her voice was melodic and thoughtful. Kyla was a great singer, a thinker and a phenomenal actress. She had a fabulous eye for fashion,” the page states. “Her young mind was serious, but Kyla was a very funny young woman because she wanted to be happy and she wanted everyone around her to be happy.”

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the person who died in the multiple-vehicle crash that happened Friday just after 2 p.m. on South Stoughton Road, but social media posts link Kyla’s death to the crash.

Two people were thrown from a car that struck a guardrail and went out of control while traveling on South Stoughton Road toward the Buckeye Road intersection, Madison police said. The vehicle landed on the hood of a car that was traveling north on South Stoughton Road.

Both the driver and passenger, along with the driver of the northbound vehicle, were taken to area hospitals.

Madison police reported Friday that one person died.