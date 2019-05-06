Try 3 months for $3
A convenience store in Janesville was evacuated Saturday night because a woman had a gun inside of her car.

The woman, Addrienne Golden, eventually got out of the car and surrendered to police. She was tentatively charged with possession of ecstasy.

The incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday at the Kwik Trip at 3359 Milton Ave., Janesville police said.

Police received a report of an armed subject at Kwik Trip, and officers found a vehicle in the store's parking lot with a woman inside.

"Officers saw a handgun on the center console next to the female in the driver seat," said Sgt. Rob Perkins. "Officers began negotiations with the female while evacuating the business and parking lot."

After everybody was evacuated, officers moved away from the vehicle and Golden left the vehicle a short time later.

Nobody was injured.

"The officers were able to safely de-escalate the situation and prevent any injury to the community, officers or the suspect," Perkins said. "The suspect had nothing in her past that prevented her from purchasing or possessing the handgun."

