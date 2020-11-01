Know Your Madisonian: Researcher uses scientific skills to address criminal justice, hip-hop disparities

Pick your favorite type of art or music genre — I get all the same benefits. I love the rhythm, the lyrics. Rap music has some of the most diverse lyrics, the biggest vocabulary of any music genre. So listening to it, it moves me. It’s complex and involves different aspects of music, from classical music to country music, samples and influences that are pulled into the song structure. It’s a really versatile music genre and really innovative.

White people in Madison talk a lot about finding it difficult to find places where they can interact with more diverse audiences and being involved in this music scene gives me that opportunity to form relationships with people who don’t look like me or whose backgrounds are different from mine, which just makes for a better life.

The UCAN team has been very diverse from the beginning. I happen to have the personality for organizing research and administrative skills, so I was able to bring that to a group of mostly artists — who are obviously more creative and should be able to focus on that aspect of their work. I think making sure I’m not the only voice there is critical, making sure that our board is mostly people of color, multiracial or Black, and making sure they’re driving the conversation. The other piece that is interesting is being able to recognize where I have privilege because there are some areas where people are going to listen to me and they’re not going to listen to them. So I have an ability to open doors in that area or to say things in a way that people will hear, where they might ignore other people on my board.