Know Your Madisonian: Mock trial of Christopher Columbus set Dane County's first disabled judge on career path

I think judges just have to play an active role in trying to help make sure our system is fair and just. A judge can very actively affect whether people feel like they get their day in court or not. Often that will not mean that a person gets to win just because they’re in front of you, but they have to feel like they had their opportunity to present whatever they wanted the court to hear.

How has it been coming on board during a very usual time, when most things aren’t being held in a courtroom because of the pandemic?

It is strange. I had my first and only so far in-person appearance this week, where having unrepresented parties participate by phone just left too many questions in my mind. It was a divorce case and there were some unusual agreements over the phone. I wasn’t clear if it was a voluntary agreement. So I had to bring them in. I had to see and assess if I thought these people understood what they were agreeing to and were truly intending it.

Just watching people on a computer screen is just not the same.