Know Your Madisonian: Advocate stands up for Madison police

I’ve been in on one where there was an arrest made and got to see what it’s like having to take someone to jail. You feel for the victim. I felt bad for this guy who did what he did. You see the humanity of it. That’s what these officers are dealing with all day long. (What) people don’t realize is the humanity of people, especially a lot of times when they’re experiencing maybe the worst day of their life. I guess I’m so surprised at how compassionate the officers have been as I see what they have to do and deal with.

I think some of the narrative on the other side is they’re just out there arresting people and trying to make lives miserable for Black and brown people, and that’s certainly not what I’ve seen in a ride-along or any of the other dialogues that I’ve had with officers

If people with that opinion would go to the Community Academy or Coffee with a Cop and ask questions, learn more, I think it would really help a lot of people understand that a lot of the things our Police Department wants is what (police reformers are) saying.

Have you felt unsafe in Madison?