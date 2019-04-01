A woman allegedly waving a knife around outside the Central Library in Downtown Madison on Saturday was arrested by police after a security guard got control of the knife.
Christine Johnson 36, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday outside the library at 201 W. Mifflin St.
"Reports said a knife-wielding woman with slurred speech was outside the library, waving the weapon around, while yelling at people in the area," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Arriving police discovered the private security guard had control of the knife after Johnson dropped it.
"She was uncooperative and tried to bite one of the officers," DeSpain said. "She said she was drunk and smoked crack, prior to being handcuffed."