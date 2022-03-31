Knife-wielding man robs Southwest Side gas station, Madison police say

A knife-wielding man robbed a Southwest Side gas station late Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to Capital Petro Mart, 4601 Verona Road, shortly after 11:30 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

The clerk told police that a man came up to the counter to buy some vape products and a pack of cigarettes, the clerk put the items on the counter and told the man he owed $50.75, Hannah said.

The man then told the clerk to give him money or he was going to shoot him. The clerk backed up and told the suspect that he was going to call the police, Hannah said.

The suspect then displayed a knife, took the items from the counter and fled the store on foot, Hannah said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

