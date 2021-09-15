 Skip to main content
Knife-wielding man robs Mazomanie gas station, authorities say
A knife-wielding man robbed a Mazomanie gas station on Tuesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were sent to the Mazo Mobil Mart, 10 W. Commercial St. in Mazomanie, on a report of an armed robbery, Lt. Chris Larsh reported.

The investigation determined that a masked man armed with a knife entered the gas station and demanded money from the clerk, who handed him the cash drawer. The robber then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Larsh said.

Arena police assisted with a police dog for a search of the area, Larsh said, but no arrests have been reported.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the incident to call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345, or the Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at 608-284-6900.

