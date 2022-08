Knife-wielding man robs Janesville gas station, police say

A knife-wielding man robbed a Janesville gas station early Monday morning, Janesville police reported.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, a 911 caller reported a robbery at Lions Quick Mart, 104 E. Racine St., Sgt. Nicholas Drout said in a statement.

A man entered the business threatening the clerk with a knife and fled on a bicycle westbound, Drout said.

Janesville officers used a police dog in an attempt to track the robber, who is pictured in the accompanying surveillance video photos, but he was not found, Drout said.

Janesville police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-755-3100, or the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.