Knife-wielding man confronted 2 people fishing near Monona Terrace Bike Path, Madison police say

A man with a knife confronted two people who were fishing near the Monona Terrace Bike Path early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 3:20 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the bike path along the Monona Terrace on a report of a weapons violation, and arrested Gerrit Hafenstein, 40, on a tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

A couple reported that while they were fishing on the shore, Hafenstein, who they didn't know, came running up to them. Hafenstein didn't not speak to them, but displayed a knife in a threatening manner before leaving, Malloy said.

Officers arriving in the area identified Hafenstein as the suspect and he was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail, Malloy said.

No injuries were reported.

