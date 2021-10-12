 Skip to main content
Knife-wielding man arrested after jumping into road, lying in front of vehicle on East Side, Madison police say
Antonio Ramsey booking photo

Antonio Ramsey.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A knife-wielding man was arrested after jumping into the road and laying in front of a vehicle on the East Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police were sent to the area of East Johnson Street and North First Street for a reported weapons violation, officer Nicole Schmitgen said in a statement.

The person who was driving the vehicle told police the man who jumped out and laid in front of his vehicle held the knife to his own throat and chest, Schmitgen said.

No injuries were reported, and the knife-wielding man, Antonio Ramsey, was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed and bail jumping.

