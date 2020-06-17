You are the owner of this article.
Knife-wielding man arrested after allegedly threatening people Downtown, Madison police say
Knife-wielding man arrested after allegedly threatening people Downtown, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A knife-wielding man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly threatening people Downtown, Madison police reported.

Several frightened passersby told police they had been aggressively approached in separate incidents by a knife-wielding man while walking on Conklin Place, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

They told police the man yelled at them, squared off like he wanted to fight, and in one case came five feet of a woman while displaying an edged weapon, DeSpain said.

The man, Adam E. Hirssig, 30, of Madison, ran from police, but was located near the corner of State Street and Gilman Street and found in possession of a utility knife and scissors, DeSpain said.

Hirssig was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed and obstructing or resisting an officer.

