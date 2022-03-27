 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kitchen fire kills 28-year-old Darlington man, authorities say

A 28-year-old man died after a kitchen caught fire in a Darlington residence early Sunday, authorities said. 

The house was already up in flames when authorities arrived just after 4:15 a.m., Darlington Police Chief Jason King said in a statement. Jacob Boegli, of Darlington, was found and taken out of the house but died at the scene, King said. 

Though an investigation is underway, the fire likely started near the kitchen stove, King said. 

Firefighters from Argyle, Mineral Point and Shullsburg also responded to the scene. 

