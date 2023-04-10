The two police officers killed in a traffic stop shootout in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday -- including one whose career began in Stoughton -- had stopped the gunman's vehicle because he had a warrant out for his arrest, the state Department of Justice said.

Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, had pulled over the vehicle of Glenn Douglas Perry, 50, after he showed "concerning behavior," DOJ said.

Gunfire ensued, leaving Breidenbach and Scheel dead. Perry was taken to a hospital and later died, DOJ said.

The reason for Perry's warrant was not immediately available in online court records. The 50-year-old New Auburn resident pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and domestic abuse in May 2020, according to court records.

The Barron County District Attorney's Office, led by Brian Wright, asked the court to dismiss misdemeanor charges of battery and bail jumping against Perry at the time.

Perry had no criminal history outside of Wisconsin, according to court records.

Communities in Chetek and Cameron have shown an outpouring of support for the slain police officers in recent days.

Scheel had served as an officer for one year. Breidenbach had been on Chetek's police force for about four years and previously spent nine months with the Stoughton Police Department.

Breidenbach was “truly, truly a wonderful woman, and someone the community and the kids in the community are really going to miss,” Chetek City Council President Scott Bachowski said Sunday.

“They were just too young. Great people,” said Ashley Elledge, of Cameron. “A lot of people in this area are very heartbroken.”

Upon finishing its investigation, DOJ will turn over its findings to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.

Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin in offering our sincerest condolences to the loved ones, friends, and colleagues of Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department, who were killed in the line of duty over the weekend. https://t.co/2HC7IjnV7w — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 10, 2023

Gov. Tony Evers first identified Breidenbach and Scheel in a tweet on Monday.

The governor offered his condolences to their families and said he planned to sign executive orders lowering U.S. and Wisconsin flags in their honor once funeral arrangements have been made.

DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading an investigation of the incident with assistance from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the state Department of Natural Resources, State Patrol, State Crime Lab and a DCI crime response specialist. All involved law enforcement officials are fully cooperating with the investigation, DOJ said.

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert and Chippewa Herald Audrey Korte contributed to this report.

