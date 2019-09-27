Walworth County squad car
Walworth County Sheriff's Office

One woman was killed and another was seriously injured when they were struck by a car as they exited their vehicle on Interstate 43 in Walworth County early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. Wednesday on I-43 at Highway 11 in the town of Lafayette, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dave Gerber said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation determined that three Milwaukee woman — TaTashaya Ellis, 23, Valery Weddle, 25, and Briana Jackson, 24 — had driven a black 2005 Chevrolet Equinox to the scene and parked in the outside southbound travel lane just south of the Highway 11 overpass next to an abandoned vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-43 the day before that they intended to pick up, Gerber said.

As Ellis and Jackson were exiting the driver side of the Equinox on I-43, they were struck by a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Tiffany Marshall, 38, of Delavan, Gerber said.

Jackson suffered critical injuries and despite life saving measures, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office. Ellis was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, and Weddle and Marshall suffered minor injuries, Gerber said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.