WAUSAU — One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at a cemetery, the Wausau police chief said Thursday.
Police Chief Ben Bliven said the shooting happened Thursday morning at the Pine Grove Cemetery.
Bliven told reporters all of the victims were either employees of the cemetery or related to cemetery employees.
The two injured people were taken to a hospital. The police chief would not comment on their conditions.
The suspect, who is from Schofield, was taken into custody, according to The Wausau Daily Herald.
Authorities said a fire that broke out in Schofield shortly before the shooting also is suspicious. Police plan to obtain search warrants for the building.