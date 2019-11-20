One person was killed and two others were injured, one of them seriously, in a rollover collision on the westbound Beltline Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The crash happened between Monona Drive and South Towne Drive at about 12:50 p.m.
Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said the three people were in a 2004 silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo that cut in front of another vehicle and ran off the Beltline into a ditch.
One person died at the scene, and another was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, Ostrenga said.
Monona Fire Chief Scott Sullivan said the three people in the Monte Carlo were male.
Their names were not released.
Ostrenga asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463.
