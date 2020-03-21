You are the owner of this article.
4 killed in single-vehicle crash on North Side, Madison police say
4 killed in single-vehicle crash on North Side, Madison police say

Four people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on the North Side on Friday night, Madison police reported.

Authorities were called to Northport Drive at Packers Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Friday on reports of a crash with multiple people ejected from the vehicle, Lt. Kipp Hartman said.

Officers arrived to a very traumatic scene with four people dead, Hartman said.

Madison police worked with crash scene investigators, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, and outside agencies to process the scene and identify the victims, Hartman said.

The investigation to determine how and why the crash happened is continuing and no names will be released until families are notified, Hartman said.

Northport Drive was shut down and traffic was rerouted for about five hours.

