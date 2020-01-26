2 killed in Cambridge crash with semi, Jefferson County sheriff says

Two people were killed Friday when their van struck a semi in Cambridge, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 18 at Hope Lake Road.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for visiting!
Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.
A preliminary investigation indicates the semi-truck was traveling west when it began to lose control and was struck by the van, which was heading east.
Both occupants of the van died at the scene, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said.
The driver of the semi-truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Sandy Cullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today