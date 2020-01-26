You are the owner of this article.
2 killed in Cambridge crash with semi, Jefferson County sheriff says

2 killed in Cambridge crash with semi, Jefferson County sheriff says

Two people were killed Friday when their van struck a semi in Cambridge, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 18 at Hope Lake Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates the semi-truck was traveling west when it began to lose control and was struck by the van, which was heading east.

Both occupants of the van died at the scene, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

