Just as the latest report of shots being fired in Madison came in, Police Chief Mike Koval warned young people and their parents of the big risk kids take if firing or showing guns, even fake ones, in public.
An East Side resident reported watching a teen fire several rounds from a handgun into a hill on O'Brien Court Saturday night, with no reports of injuries or property damage, and the shooter wasn't found, but Koval said such activity is inherently risky.
"Often times, these guns turn out to be BB or pellet or paintball guns," Koval said in his daily blog on Monday.
"The remarkable likeness to real firearms is frightening, and one can understand why these facsimile guns should not be minimized as to their authenticity and capabilities."
Police don't know if a gun being handled or shot is real or not, so they treat every incident as if the gun is real.
"A responding officer cannot discount or assume that a gun is merely a facsimile," Koval said. "These are always dangerous and challenging calls for cops and constituents alike.
"Each call is handled situationally, and the responding officers go to great lengths to gather as much information as possible before taking decisive actions."
The chief advised parents and guardians to have frank discussions with their kids about the potential dangers of facsimile firearms.
"Tell them what they should do if associated with a call of this nature, specifically if the juvenile is the one holding the facsimile gun," Koval said. "The juvenile should drop the gun and never point or threaten someone with the gun in hand."
Even if a youth feels he or she has been treated unfairly, the best thing to do in a situation is to follow police orders and make a complaint later on.
Koval said a fight in progress or a disturbance among many people is also a tenuous situation until officers get to the scene and figure out what actually is going on.
"Police have no way of knowing whether this is 'much ado about nothing' or youths engaging in 'play fighting,'" Koval said.
"We respond, separate and interview all of those involved parties to ensure there is no intentional harm taking place, and this was merely a misunderstanding where the context was not readily apparent to the caller."
The chief added, however, people who see a fight, whether real or not, should call it in.
"It's better to err on the side of caution rather than allow a situation to potentially escalate," Koval said. "If this is just 'playing around,' then nothing more than a contact from the police will result with no adverse findings."
