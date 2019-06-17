A goose was beaten to death Friday afternoon by several kids in a West Baraboo park, with police able to identify the attackers.
The incident was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Friday in Haskins Park, along the Baraboo River, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.
"The 911 Center received a call advising several juveniles had been observed striking a wild goose with sticks," said Sheriff Chip Meister. "A deputy arrived on scene and located a deceased goose in the park."
The juveniles have been identified. The investigation is continuing by both the Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.