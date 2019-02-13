BARRON — A 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who spent 88 days in captivity after a violent abduction is thanking supporters from around the world.
Jayme Closs was taken in October in an attack that included the shotgun slayings of her parents, James and Denise Closs, at the family's home. A 21-year-old man is charged with kidnapping and murder.
Jayme is living with an aunt. In a statement, she and the Closs family expressed their "deepest gratitude for the incredible gifts and generous donations" that she's received from across the country and the world.
"Jayme greatly appreciates each and every gift, as well as the many cards and letters. The many kind words have been a source of great comfort to her," the statement said.
According to the criminal complaint, Jake Patterson told investigators he knew Jayme “was the girl he was going to take” after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home. He made two aborted trips to the family’s home before carrying out the attack in which he killed Jayme’s mother in front of her, the complaint said.
Authorities say that after killing her parents, Patterson allegedly taped Jayme’s mouth, hands and ankles and dragged her outside, threw her in the trunk of his car and drove off, according to the complaint.
In the days that followed, thousands of people volunteered to search for Jayme. Investigators say Patterson hid Jayme in a remote cabin in Gordon, about 60 miles north of Barron, before she escaped Jan. 10 and got help from a woman walking her dog.
Arraignment for Patterson is set for March 27, when he is expected to formally enter a plea.
Jake Patterson appears for his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Barron County Circuit Court. Patterson is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme Closs, from their Barron home. Jayme escaped on Jan. 10, after 88 days.
Jake Patterson appears for his preliminary hearing Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Barron County Circuit Court in Barron, Wis.
Jake Patterson listens during his preliminary hearing Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Barron County Circuit Court in Barron, Wis.
Jake Patterson listens during his preliminary hearing Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Barron County Circuit Court in Barron, Wis.
Jake Patterson, 21, leaves the courtroom after his preliminary hearing Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Barron County Circuit Court in Barron, Wis.
Cabin where Jayme Closs was held
The cabin in the town Gordon where authorities say 13-year-old Jayme Closs was held by Jake Thomas Patterson is surrounded by law enforcement vehicles Saturday.
Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, who is accused of abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs and holding her captive for three months, makes his initial court appearance Monday, Jan 14, 2019, via video feed from the Barron County jail during his bond hearing in Barron, Wis. Judge James Babler set his bail at $5 million.
Sue Allard, Jayme Closs' aunt, enters the courtroom with family members where Jake T. Patterson 21, was formally charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary in the abduction of Jayme Closs, 13, at the Barron County Circuit Court Monday, January 14, 2019 in Barron, Wisconsin.
Jake Thomas Patterson makes his first appearance on video before Judge James Babler at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
Jake Thomas Patterson makes his first appearance on video before Judge James Babler at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Patterson, a Wisconsin man accused of abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs and holding her captive for three months, made up his mind to take her when he spotted the teenager getting on a school bus, authorities said Monday.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald holds up the booking photo of Jake Thomas Patterson, who allegedly kidnapped Jayme Closs, during a news conference Friday in Barron. Jayme, a 13-year-old girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed, was found alive in the rural town of Gordon, about 60 miles north of her home in Barron.
The sign outside Barron City Hall on Friday welcomes Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who had been missing since her parents were killed in October. Closs was found alive Thursday in the rural town of Gordon, about 60 miles north of her home.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference Friday in Barron regarding the arrest of Jake Thomas Patterson, who allegedly kidnapped Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed.
Kristin Kasinskas, left, husband, Peter, and Jeanne Nutter and her dog Henry head back to their homes after speaking with the media Friday in Gordon. Kristin Kasinskas called 911 on Thursday to report that Jayme Closs, 13, had been found after Nutter, who was out walking her dog, encountered her and brought her to Kasinskas' house.
Kristin Kasinskas and her husband, Peter, who live on South Eau Claire Acres Circle, speak with the media Friday in Gordon. Kristin Kasinskas called 911 on Thursday to report that Jayme Closs had been found after another neighbor encountered her and brought her to the Kasinskas house.
A thank you sign is displayed Friday after Barron teenager Jayme Closs was found alive.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference Friday after Jayme Closs, 13, was found alive after being missing for nearly three months.
A "Tree of Hope" for teenager Jayme Closs is seen outside Riverview Middle School in Barron on Friday.
Volunteers are given directions Tuesday near Barron before searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who went missing Oct. 15 when her parents were found fatally shot at their home. The search for Closs was expanded Tuesday.
Volunteers cross a creek and barbed wire near Barron on Tuesday on their way to a ground search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. The search for Closs was expanded Tuesday, with as many as 2,000 volunteers expected to take part in a search of the area.
Volunteers line up along Highway 25 just north of Barron Tuesday to help in the search for Jayme Closs, a missing teenage Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed in the family's home.
Hundreds of volunteers gather Tuesday in Barron to assist in the search for Jayme Closs, a missing teenage Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed in the family's home.
A volunteer uses a stick to brush away dense leaf cover in woods near Barron on Tuesday while searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who went missing Oct. 15 when her parents were found fatally shot at their home.
Louie Lauderdale of Lake Geneva searches near a cornfield along 15th Avenue near Highway 25 just north of Barron on Tuesday for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home.
Volunteers gather at a cornfield along 15th Avenue near Highway 25 just north of Barron on Tuesday as they search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
Steven Fowler of Luck and his dog Cheeka search a cornfield along 15th Avenue near Highway 25 just north of Barron on Tuesday as they search for Jayme Closs.
Steven Fowler of Luck and his dog Cheeka search a cornfield north of Barron on Tuesday for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
Volunteers search a field along north of Barron on Tuesday for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home.
Volunteer Tim Collins of Shoreview, Minn., and his dog Gretchen search near Barron on Tuesday for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
Greg Niemuth of Eau Claire searches a wooded area Tuesday north of Barron for missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
A Barron County sheriff's vehicle sits Tuesday outside the home where James Closs and Denise Closs were found fatally shot on Oct. 15. A search was being organized to find the couple's missing 13-year-old daughter, Jayme.
A sign is seen Tuesday in the small town of Barron, where 13-year-old Jayme Closs' parents were found shot to death at their home on Oct. 15.
A group of volunteers on Thursday search the ditches along Highway 8 in Barron, near the home where missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents, who were found dead early Monday.
