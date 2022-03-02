Kidnapping, sexual assault charged against Middleton man who had Milwaukee girl at his home

Coaxed away from home by a Middleton man's threats against her family, a 13-year-old girl from Milwaukee who was missing for more than two weeks last summer told police the man's repeated threats also kept her from leaving him to go home, until police used her phone to track her to the man's address, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint states the 8th-grader said she met Andrew M. Stoltz, 24, on Facebook, where they both belonged to a group in which people posted and commented on "memes," funny pictures augmented with text that get passed around the internet. He commented on an item that she had posted, she told authorities.

From there, she said she went from chatting with him to blocking him from contacting her to agreeing to leave home with him. But she went with him, she said, because he warned that if she didn't he would cut the fingertips off members of her family and force her to watch, according to the complaint, filed Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court.

The complaint charged Andrew M. Stoltz, 24, with repeated sexual assault of a child, attempted sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, causing a child to view harmful material and intimidation of a victim, along with 19 counts of felony bail jumping.

Even without the bail jumping charges, Stoltz faces well over 100 years of combined prison and extended supervision if convicted.

On Aug. 31, Stoltz was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property for damaging the girl's phone while at his house, but the complaint in that case did not address any alleged sexual assaults or explain in depth the circumstances of the girl's arrival in Middleton.

A court commissioner on Wednesday signed a warrant authorizing Stolz's arrest on the charges. Stoltz also faces charges in three other pending criminal cases for charges that include criminal damage to property, second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated person and causing a minor to view sexual activity.

According to the complaint:

The girl told a forensic interviewer in Milwaukee that she met Stoltz online on July 4, and after about a week or two of contact, he said he wanted to meet her. When she told him no, he began berating her until she agreed to meet. They talked at a park in Whitefish Bay on July 28, she said, then he started begging her to come stay with him.

She said Stoltz told her if she didn't come he would harm her family by cutting off their fingertips as she watched, so she packed her bags and told her brother she was going to Wisconsin Dells. She said she was afraid of Stoltz but didn't tell him that.

She said he told her to pack for 10 days, but after picking her up in his dad's vehicle he told her she was going to stay with him forever.

Stoltz kept her from leaving, she said, by repeating threats against her family. One time, she left his house, went to a park nearby and called her mother to say she was coming him. Stoltz called her repeatedly, she said, telling her that if she didn't go back to his father's house he was going to crash his car into a wall. She said she didn't want to be responsible for his death, so she told him where she was and he picked her up.

On the way home, he would not stop speeding until she agreed never to do that again, the girl said.

She said Stoltz would also get upset when she called a friend, and one time cracked the back of her phone because he was upset she was calling her family. She said she was lying to her family about where she was so her family would not find out what kind of guy Stoltz was, and to keep her family safe.

The first or second day at his home, she said, Stoltz raped her and did so on several other occasions as well. She said she had tried to tell him she was not ready, but he pressured her into sex. She said that before they met, he had also sent her photos of his genitals and pressured her to reciprocate, but she blocked his messages.

Later, however, she created a Facebook account that she used only to talk to him. She told police in Middleton that Stoltz was initially under the impression she was 19 and learned she was 13 when he drove her to his home from Milwaukee.

Police in Milwaukee eventually used location data from Snapchat to narrow down the girl's location to an area in the 3300 block of High Road in Middleton. At one point, the girl had sent a friend a photo of a middle-aged man who lived at Stoltz's home. The man looked familiar to an officer in Middleton, who was able to identify him as the owner of a home on High Road.

Contacted in San Diego, the man said he had received a call from his son, Stoltz, who said police were surrounding the home. The man said he had seen the girl at his home before he left for San Diego.

As police waited outside the home, the garage door opened long enough for the girl to leave, then closed before officers could contact Stoltz, who was inside the garage.

