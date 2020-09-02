Kidnapping brings 15-year federal prison sentence to Madison man

A federal judge agreed Wednesday to sentence a Madison man to 15 years in prison for kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and forcing her to drive hundreds of miles to Indiana, where she ultimately escaped.
The sentence had been proposed by prosecutors and the attorney for Marvin M. Baker, 44, in June when Baker pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge in U.S. District Court in Madison. It's near the top of the range under federal sentencing guidelines that apply to Baker, if a career criminal designation is not applied.
U.S. District Judge William Conley said he understands the difficulties that Baker has faced throughout his life, including childhood abuse at home and in foster homes, an undiagnosed and untreated mental health condition and a dependency on drugs and alcohol.
"I'm trying to figure out where we failed," Conley said. "I can't ignore what you put the victim through here. On the other hand, I can't ignore the many opportunities we as a society had to intervene and we didn't do that effectively as well."
Baker had previously served prison sentences for a drug offense in the late 1990s and then robbed a bank in Verona in 2006. He had been released from prison only about four months before the April 19, 2018, kidnapping.
But with a competency evaluation and treatment that was ordered as part of this case and a parallel case in Dane County Circuit Court, Conley said Baker is finally getting the treatment he needs to hopefully put his life on track when he's again released from prison.
Baker's lawyer, Murali Jasti, said that with the treatment he's received, Baker "is a different person than when I met him." He could get out of prison when he's around 55 years old, having spent most of his adult life incarcerated, Jasti said, and will hopefully be able to do something with the rest of his life.
"This is a tremendously sad occasion," Jasti said.
Baker asked that he be assigned to a federal prison not far from his mother in Minneapolis, who has been ill.
"I'm sorry for what happened. That's it," Baker told Conley.
In the kidnapping incident, a woman was in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant on East Washington Avenue in Madison around noon on April 19, 2018, when a man she didn't know got into the passenger seat of her car and pointed what appeared to be a real gun at her -- later identified as a BB gun -- and told her to drive south, saying he needed to get to Texas.
In Wheatfield, Indiana, about 40 miles south of Gary, the woman stopped at a convenience store to use the bathroom and used the opportunity to grab her car keys and drive off. Baker then got a ride from another woman but did not show her the gun to coerce it. The car was stopped near the Kentucky border, and Baker was arrested.
The woman who was kidnapped has not responded to attempts by the U.S. Attorney's Office to reach her, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Przybylinski Finn.
Two days earlier, on April 16, 2018, according to court documents, Baker got into the passenger seat of another woman's car, showed her a gun and told her to drive him to an ATM and withdraw money. He later drove off in her car. For that incident, he is charged in Dane County Circuit Court with armed robbery, armed carjacking and kidnapping. A plea hearing in that case is scheduled next week.
