Kidnapping brings 15-year federal prison sentence to Madison man

Baker's lawyer, Murali Jasti, said that with the treatment he's received, Baker "is a different person than when I met him." He could get out of prison when he's around 55 years old, having spent most of his adult life incarcerated, Jasti said, and will hopefully be able to do something with the rest of his life.

"This is a tremendously sad occasion," Jasti said.

Baker asked that he be assigned to a federal prison not far from his mother in Minneapolis, who has been ill.

"I'm sorry for what happened. That's it," Baker told Conley.

In the kidnapping incident, a woman was in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant on East Washington Avenue in Madison around noon on April 19, 2018, when a man she didn't know got into the passenger seat of her car and pointed what appeared to be a real gun at her -- later identified as a BB gun -- and told her to drive south, saying he needed to get to Texas.

In Wheatfield, Indiana, about 40 miles south of Gary, the woman stopped at a convenience store to use the bathroom and used the opportunity to grab her car keys and drive off. Baker then got a ride from another woman but did not show her the gun to coerce it. The car was stopped near the Kentucky border, and Baker was arrested.