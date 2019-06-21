A kitten stolen from a North Side pet store has been returned to the store, with Madison police knowing who the thieves are.
Det. Chark Vang is in charge of the investigation, and he went to Noah's Ark Pet Center, 1289 N. Sherman Ave., to meet the "little guy," after working with a third party to get the kitty back to the store.
The couple identified as the thieves have been contacted by Vang.
"I communicated to them the weight of my investigation, as well as the pending consequences," Vang said in a police report.
The kitten was taken from the store on June 12, as the female suspect distracted the clerk and the male suspect made off with the kitten.