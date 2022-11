‘Kid in jail’ tale used to scam thousands from elderly couple on South Side, Madison police say

The old “kid in jail” tale was used to scam thousands from an elderly couple on the South Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The ruse combined phone calls and an in-person visit by the scammers, who claimed that the couple's daughter was in jail and they needed to pay her bail, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The couple quickly realized it was a scam after they gave up their money to the scammers when they came to their home in the 3000 block Irvington Way, Lisko said.

An image of one of the scammers accompanies this story. The scammer appears to have some kind of bat or Batman logo tattoo on the back of their neck, and was last seen wearing a ball cap, jeans and a shirt that says "Rocky Mountain High," Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.