Kicked out of strip club, well-armed man fires shotgun blasts at building, complaint alleges

A man who was found by Dane County sheriff’s deputies to be heavily armed and very drunk was charged Thursday with firing shotgun blasts at a town of Bristol strip club early Wednesday after he was kicked out of the club.
Zachary M. Leonard, 29, of Holmen, was charged with firing shots at Club Bristol, 7653 Hwy. N, after he was kicked out of the club following a dispute with another patron, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
A short time later, a club employee heard three gunshots and went outside to see the man who had been kicked out fire another shotgun blast into the side of the building.
The employee told everyone in the club to hit the floor, while the man later identified as Leonard continued to fire at the building, the complaint states.
Deputies found Leonard a short time later in his truck, which was in a ditch off Highway V, east of Highway N. The complaint states a preliminary breath test found Leonard’s blood alcohol concentration to be 0.318 percent, nearly four times the legal limit for drivers in Wisconsin.
Police found five guns in Leonard’s truck, including a shotgun, two handguns and two “AR15-type” rifles, along with ammunition, numerous knives and a hatchet.
Leonard is charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person, endangering safety by reckless firearm use, second-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and criminal damage to property. The three felonies alone carry up to 32½ years of combined prison and extended supervision.
Leonard was jailed on $1,000 bail after appearing in court Thursday. Court Commissioner Karie Cattanach said “the conduct in the complaint is extremely egregious,” and Leonard “could have killed someone.” She declined to set a signature bond as recommended by a pretrial assessment.
Despite the address in Holmen, which is near La Crosse, Assistant District Attorney Awais Khaleel said Leonard is from Mississippi and has very limited ties to the Madison area.
According to the complaint:
Sheriff’s deputies were called after it was reported a man was firing shots in Club Bristol’s parking lot. The man left in a red pickup truck. The club employee said that earlier he had seen the man, who looked very intoxicated, confront another patron, saying repeatedly, “We don’t take credit, we don’t take credit.”
The man, later identified as Leonard, resisted an attempt to get him to leave but ultimately did. About 10 seconds after the door closed, the employee told deputies he heard three gunshots. He went to a side door and saw Leonard inside his pickup truck, firing shotgun blasts at Club Bristol.
Another person in the club told a deputy she thought Leonard was going to come inside and “kill people.”
Security video showed that after being escorted out of the club, Leonard got into his truck and started driving it, striking two vehicles in the parking lot as he positioned his truck parallel to Club Bristol. Then he fired three to five shots. When the club employee comes outside, Leonard is seen firing three to five more gunshots, according to the video.
After Leonard’s truck was found in a ditch, deputies also found seven spent handgun casings on the Highway V pavement, along with a few spent shotgun casings.
Leonard started to perform field sobriety tests at the direction of deputies, but after failing one test said he didn’t want to do any more.
“I am drunk,” he said.
