Kicked out of strip club, well-armed man fires shotgun blasts at building, complaint alleges

Leonard was jailed on $1,000 bail after appearing in court Thursday. Court Commissioner Karie Cattanach said “the conduct in the complaint is extremely egregious,” and Leonard “could have killed someone.” She declined to set a signature bond as recommended by a pretrial assessment.

Despite the address in Holmen, which is near La Crosse, Assistant District Attorney Awais Khaleel said Leonard is from Mississippi and has very limited ties to the Madison area.

According to the complaint:

Sheriff’s deputies were called after it was reported a man was firing shots in Club Bristol’s parking lot. The man left in a red pickup truck. The club employee said that earlier he had seen the man, who looked very intoxicated, confront another patron, saying repeatedly, “We don’t take credit, we don’t take credit.”

The man, later identified as Leonard, resisted an attempt to get him to leave but ultimately did. About 10 seconds after the door closed, the employee told deputies he heard three gunshots. He went to a side door and saw Leonard inside his pickup truck, firing shotgun blasts at Club Bristol.

Another person in the club told a deputy she thought Leonard was going to come inside and “kill people.”