Khari Sanford said to be threatening deputies on sixth day of his murder trial; state rests case

The state rested its case in the murder trial of Khari Sanford Monday, the defense called no witnesses and Sanford opted not to testify.

Closing arguments are expected to begin at 3 p.m. at the Dane County Courthouse, Judge Ellen Berz said following the court's lunch break. She also warned Sanford's attorneys that their client had been making threatening statements to deputies and that if he had to be physically restrained in the courtroom, that would not be grounds for a mistrial.

Earlier Monday, state's evidence presented to the jury of 13 men and three women sought to place the accused double murderer at an ATM on Madison's South Side on March 31, 2020, trying to use the debit cards of the people he'd allegedly killed the day before, Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre.

Surveillance video from the ATM on South Park Street shows a man who appears to be Sanford trying for several minutes to withdraw money seven different times, mostly in denominations of $300, according to Scott Sandberg, the ATM and facilities manager for Park Bank, which operates the ATM. The withdrawals were unsuccessful because Sanford didn't have the cards' personal identification numbers, or PINs, he said.

UW-Madison Police Detective Peter Grimsyer then testified that the hooded sweatshirt the man wears in the video appears to be the same sweatshirt Sanford was wearing on April 2 when he was arrested.

Sanford, 20, is accused of the execution-style fatal shootings Potter and Carre after he lived in their home as the boyfriend of the couple's daughter, Miriam Carre, and clashed with her parents over pandemic-related restrictions they asked the younger couple to follow.

Prior to their murders, Potter and Robin Carre had rented an Airbnb for Sanford and Miriam Carre and lent them their minivan, which prosecutors allege Sanford used to kidnap the couple from their Near West Side Madison home and take them, along with an accomplice, to the University of Wisconsin Arboretum, where he shot both in the head.

Miriam Carre has not been charged in the case and has testified she knew nothing of Sanford's alleged plans. Sanford's alleged accomplice, Ali'jah Larrue, also 20, pleaded guilty to felony murder last year for accompanying Sanford to the Potter-Carre home and driving all four of them to the Arboretum. He testified against Sanford on Friday.

Monday was the fifth day of testimony in a trial that had been expected to last through the week. Sanford's defense attorneys asked few questions of prosecution witnesses.

Sanford threatening

Berz said after lunch and before the jury and Sanford entered the courtroom that Sanford had been "acting out" and "threatening to the deputies," saying he is "going to take them on."

"The deputies will try as much as they can to not go hands-on," she said. "However, if they have to go hands-on, they will."

She said that even if that happens with the jury in the courtroom, she won't consider it cause for a mistrial because it will have been action Sanford initiated.

His attorneys then went to speak privately with their client before he was brought back into the courtroom, where he appeared calm.

Also testifying Monday was Matt Schirmacher, a digital forensics detective with the UW-Madison police. He said it was not possible to extract GPS location data from Sanford's newer-model iPhone because the third-party software needed to do it hadn't been released yet. As a result, he said, all such data from the night of the murders was automatically purged from the phone after seven days.

However, he was able to extract other information from internet and Google Map searches on the phone, which was locked and not in use from about 9:30 p.m. to just before midnight on the night of the murders, he said.

The phone, which had no call plan, connected to the free WiFi at a McDonald's on Regent Street at about 9:15 p.m. on the night of the murders and was used to search for Larrue's address. A little less than a half hour later, it automatically connected to WiFi at the Potter-Carre home, where Sanford had gotten the password months before.

Among the questions entered into Sanford's phone's browser in the days after the murders, Schirmacher testified, were "how long does it take to know who died?" and "how long does it take to die?"

Data from the phone also showed that its "find my phone" feature was disabled the day after the murders and that someone had downloaded an app that picks up police scanner traffic at 4:08 a.m. on March 31 and then deleted it 10 minutes later, Schiracher said.

