A Kenosha County farmer is offering a $500 reward to find out who shot his 1-year-old Husky/Golden Retriever mix outside his Wheatland farm, WTMJ in Milwaukee reported.
“My hand was full of blood once I checked her out," Mike Fenske told the station. "A lot of winter hair on these dogs this time of year it was hard to say just exactly what happened. I thought she got caught tied up with a coyote overnight.”
A trip to a local vet determined that the shot caused lung damage and the dog couldn’t be saved and had to be put down, WTMJ said.
“The people that did this really need to come forward and just put an end to this right now," Fenske told the station.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating.