Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A search of a North Side apartment Thursday turned up over $100,000 in drugs and led to the arrest of the alleged drug dealer.

Anthony Nance, 28, Madison, was tentatively charged with four counts of delivery of heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine and marijuana, and on a probation hold, Madison police said.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Whitman Lane, Madison police said.

"Nance was arrested when the car he was driving was pulled over on the Beltline near Stoughton Road," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The search warrant was served on Nance's apartment, and officers found the drugs, along with $5,700 cash, cellphones, digital scales and other items associated with drug trafficking.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.