K-9 unit helps in arrest of man who stole items from delivery truck on Southwest Side, Madison police say

A K-9 unit helped in the arrest of a man who stole items from a delivery truck on the Southwest Side on Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers initially were sent to Luna’s Groceries, 2010 Red Arrow Trail, around 10:45 a.m. Thursday to investigate a theft from a vehicle, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A man reported that someone stole a wallet and an iPad from his delivery truck, and the incident was caught on surveillance video, Fryer said.

Officers received information that the thief still was in the area and the police dog was able to track him to a nearby garage on Whenona Drive, Fryer said.

Leroy McCambry, 31, was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of theft and resisting, Fryer said.

