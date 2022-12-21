K-9 team helps catch man who was passed out at wheel before causing crash, Madison police say

A K-9 team helped in the tracking and arrest of a man who was spotted slumped over his steering wheel before driving off and causing a crash on Friday, Madison police reported.
Police and Madison Fire Department personnel initially were sent to High Crossing Boulevard and East Springs Drive around 1 p.m. Friday after people reported seeing a driver slumped over the wheel of a red SUV that nearly caused multiple crashes, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The man woke up and drove to a nearby parking lot where authorities caught up with him and chocked the vehicle's tires. The man came to again and accelerated hard enough to jump the wheel chocks, almost hitting two paramedics as he sped away, Fryer said.
The man drove north on East Springs Drive and struck a vehicle when he ran the signal at East Washington Avenue, then fled on foot, Fryer said.
The K-9 team tracked the man, Timothy J. Baumann, 37, down on the East Washington Avenue frontage road, near Carpets Plus, and he was arrested without incident, Fryer said.
Baumann was jailed on tentative charges of OWI causing injury, operating without a valid license causing injury, hit-and-run causing injury, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, Fryer said.
