A man said "some kids" broke into his Southwest Side apartment and stole his Play Station 5 right in front of him, Madison police said.

The juveniles were talking with the man at his apartment on the 1100 block of Gammon Lane Friday afternoon when they went into the apartment without his consent and took the gaming console, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

No other items were stolen from the home and no one has been arrested, Fryer said.