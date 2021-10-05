Juveniles smash windows out of numerous vehicles on Southwest Side, across city, Madison police say

Juveniles smashed windows out of more than 20 vehicles on the Southwest Side and more across the city overnight, Madison police reported.
Police responded to the 6700 block of Mader Drive shortly after 2:30 a.m. on reports of juveniles in the area checking car doors, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.
Arriving officers found more than 20 vehicles in both outdoor and underground parking lots with their windows smashed out and, in some cases, items stolen, Richardson said.
A black SUV was reported to be associated with the juveniles Richardson said.
Similar incidents occurred around Madison overnight, and the department was continuing to receive reports of vehicle break-ins believed to have occurred overnight, officer Michael Malloy reported about 8 a.m.
Police are asking victims to call 608-255-2345 to report incidents. If an incident is occurring now, call 911.
Police asked that anyone with information on the incidents contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.