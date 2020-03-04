5 juveniles arrested after speeding against traffic in stolen car on West Side, Madison police say

Five juveniles were arrested after speeding against traffic in a stolen car on the West Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Officers responded to the Gammon Road area shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after learning that a person whose car had been stolen saw it occupied by five juveniles at the BP gas station, 699 S. Gammon Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The car owner attempted to stop the suspects in another vehicle, but the suspects fled in the stolen car, traveling at high speed the wrong way in traffic, generating about 10 emergency calls as the suspects traveled onto the Beltline and fled to the Raymond Road corridor, DeSpain said.

Due to reports of the suspects continuously driving recklessly and endangering public safety, Madison officers converged to the area and a sergeant stopped at every crosswalk in the Raymond Road corridor and advised the crossing guards not to allow children to cross the street, DeSpain said.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and a short pursuit ensued on Raymond Road that concluded at Raymond Road and Verona Road when the stolen vehicle stopped due to a flat rear tire and engine failure, DeSpain said.