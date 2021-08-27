 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juvenile faces hit-and-run charge after crash that injured bicyclist on East Side, Madison police say
alert

Juvenile faces hit-and-run charge after crash that injured bicyclist on East Side, Madison police say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A juvenile faces a hit-and-run charge after a crash that injured a bicyclist Monday on the East Side, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Dempsey Road for a crash with injuries involving a vehicle and a bicyclist, officer Nicole Schmitgen said in a report issued Friday.

The bicyclist, a 33-year-old man, was transported to the hospital for further medical assessment, Schmitgen said. No information was available on the extent of his injuries.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

The vehicle involved in the crash had left the scene, but was later discovered and the driver admitted to striking the bicycle. The driver, a juvenile, did not display any signs of impairment and eventually was cited for hit-and-run involving injury, Schmitgen said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics