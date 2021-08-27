Juvenile faces hit-and-run charge after crash that injured bicyclist on East Side, Madison police say

A juvenile faces a hit-and-run charge after a crash that injured a bicyclist Monday on the East Side, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Dempsey Road for a crash with injuries involving a vehicle and a bicyclist, officer Nicole Schmitgen said in a report issued Friday.
The bicyclist, a 33-year-old man, was transported to the hospital for further medical assessment, Schmitgen said. No information was available on the extent of his injuries.
The vehicle involved in the crash had left the scene, but was later discovered and the driver admitted to striking the bicycle. The driver, a juvenile, did not display any signs of impairment and eventually was cited for hit-and-run involving injury, Schmitgen said.
