Juvenile court judge from Cottage Grove ordered into custody on federal child porn charges

Crocker scheduled a status conference for Blomme on June 18, when it should be known what the next step in the case will be, and whether that's a plea hearing.

Blomme, 40, of Cottage Grove, was first charged in Dane County Circuit Court on March 17 with seven counts of possession of child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and had been free on a signature bond.

Not guilty pleas for Blomme were also entered Wednesday on the federal charges.

Each of the federal charges carries a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence, with maximums of 20 years. The state charges each carry three-year mandatory minimums, with maximums of 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Blomme on the child pornography distribution charges. The state and federal charges all appear to stem from the same investigation, alleging activity that occurred in October and November.

The federal charges allege Blomme distributed child porn to others through the Kik Messenger app.