Juvenile court judge from Cottage Grove ordered into custody on federal child porn charges

A Milwaukee County juvenile court judge was taken into federal custody after making his initial appearance in court Wednesday on charges of distributing child pornography.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker ordered Circuit Judge Brett Blomme into custody on a motion from federal prosecutors, who have charged Blomme with two counts of distributing child pornography.
The motion was not challenged by Blomme's attorney, Chris Van Wagner, who wrote in a letter to the court filed Tuesday that Blomme made the decision freely and voluntarily, after fully consulting with Van Wagner. He said Blomme could raise the issue of detention at a later date, however.
In court Wednesday, Van Wagner called it a "strategic, tactical" decision.
The federal court in Madison typically does not set cash bail in criminal cases but decides to either detain defendants or release them with conditions to follow. In certain cases, such as distribution of child pornography, the law states there is a presumption of detention that places the burden on defendants to show why they should not be detained.
In the meantime, Van Wagner said he doesn't believe a trial, tentatively set for October, will be necessary in the federal case but that some agreement could be reached with prosecutors within a month.
"We are going to make a concerted effort to resolve the matter," Van Wagner told Crocker.
Crocker scheduled a status conference for Blomme on June 18, when it should be known what the next step in the case will be, and whether that's a plea hearing.
Blomme, 40, of Cottage Grove, was first charged in Dane County Circuit Court on March 17 with seven counts of possession of child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and had been free on a signature bond.
Not guilty pleas for Blomme were also entered Wednesday on the federal charges.
Each of the federal charges carries a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence, with maximums of 20 years. The state charges each carry three-year mandatory minimums, with maximums of 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.
Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Blomme on the child pornography distribution charges. The state and federal charges all appear to stem from the same investigation, alleging activity that occurred in October and November.
The federal charges allege Blomme distributed child porn to others through the Kik Messenger app.
The state charges were filed after an investigation that began Feb. 11 following a tip forwarded to the state Division of Criminal Investigation from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip concerned a Kik Messenger app user, later identified as Blomme, who had uploaded apparent child pornography through Kik on 27 occasions in October and November, a criminal complaint states.
The state Supreme Court in March suspended Blomme from his job without pay. He had only been on the bench for about eight months, having started work in August after his election in April 2020 to Milwaukee County's Branch 5.